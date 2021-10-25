Chris Long, East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic and former duty operations manager in Lincolnshire, died on Friday, October 8.

Chris joined the Humberside Ambulance Service in 1995 as an ambulance c are assistant, and then progressed through to qualifying as a paramedic in 2009, working in North Lincolnshire, based at Scunthorpe Ambulance Station, and also spending time at the Gainsborough and Market Rasen Stations.

In September 2017, Chris became clinical operations manager, and then d uty operations m anager in November 2017.

Chris Long worked at East Midlands Ambulance Service for 26 years

In April 2020, Chris left EMAS to join the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust on a fixed term contract, working there until March 2021. Throughout that time, he continued to respond to patients through his Bank Paramedic role.

Richard Henderson, EMAS chief executive said: “Chris and I began our ambulance service career together on the same day in North Lincolnshire.

"Over the years, I have had the great pleasure of working with Chris on various occasions.

"The grief exper ienced by colleagues across the service demonstrates how valued Chris was; he made significant contributions to the care provided to patients and the support given to staff.

“My thoughts and condolences are with Chris’ family and friends, and his colleagues across the service; they will be feeling his loss for the months and years to come, and we will ensure that we support them.”

Michael Collins, Chris’ colleague and close friend said: “Chris and I began our careers on the Patient Transport Service and we have worked alongside each other for much of the 26 years, and Chris was a well-respected Paramedic.

"Chris was the best man at my wedding in 2015 and he has always been a trusted and reliable friend. Chris was very sensitive and caring and touched the hearts of so many. He has left a massive hole in the hearts and lives of so many.