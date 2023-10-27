Tributes to 'courage' of Skegness stalwart who made official trip to twin town in Germany before his death

Tributes have been paid to the 'admirable strength and courage' of a Skegness stalwart who over many years has been active in bringing joy to the community as well as uniting nations.

Brian Chapman, who amongst his achievements was in the role of former chairman of Skegness Carnival Committee, died recently aged 71.

His most recent official engagement was for the Skegness Twinning Association, of which he was also chairman. Brian unveied a plaque beside the memory tree donated by the association to celebrate the unity between his home town and the German town of Bad Gandersheim.

The trip to visit the Skegness Garden at the State Horticultural Show during British Week was attended by other members of the association, including his wife Julie, as well as the Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry, Skegnes Silver Band and the Rev Richard Holdren, who blessed the tree.

Brian Chapman (second right) after unveiling the Skegness Twinning Association plaque by the memort at the State Garden Show

John Byford, a member of the association who created the concept of the garden, paid tribute to Brian for his ‘admirable strength and courage’ in making the trip in spite of being poorly.

Deputy Mayor of Bad Gandersheim Ingrid Lohmann also paid tribute to Brian: “The members of the Gandersheim town partnership with Skegness express their deepest condolences on the death of Brian Chapman.

"Brian has dedicatedly led the Skegness Twinning Association for many years and maintained a friendship with our town. We are grateful that we were able to experience the wonderful ‘British Week’ with him at the State Garden Show in August.”

Brian and and Julie moved to Skegness in 1988 from Long Eaton.

Julie recalls: “Not long after arriving here our sons joined the 4th Skegness Scouts, where we were both active members fundraising for new equipment.

"We enjoyed helping create the floats that went into the carnival procession and this led us to join the carnival committee, when it was run by the town council.

“In 1996, the council handed the carnival over to non council members and Brian was voted in as chairman.

“He was very proud of his team of volunteers who became very good lifelong friends.

"Over the years many gala events were organised by the carnival committee, helping organisations raise funds for their charities.”

As chairman of the Twinning Associationfor the past 17 years, Julie said Brian loved the friendship between Skegness and Bad Gandersheim.

"He was very proud to have visited Bad Gandersheim in August, even though he was not very well,” she said/

Brian has suffered with illness for the last 18 years. He has had quite a few near death experiences, having survived sepsis six times.

"The doctors have always been amazed how he bounced back,” Julie said. “They always said, ‘Mr Chapman you are a fighte’..

After suffering diverticulitis, which resulted in him having his bowels and bladder removed and two stomas fitted, he started a self-help Stoma Support Group in Skegness for people to share experiences.

Before Covid he was also the chairman of the Skegness Day Centre fundraising group providing extra equipment to help the patients there.

In March 2011, he was extremely proud to receive the title of Honoured Citizen of Skegness from the then Mayor of Skegness, Coun Sue Binch.