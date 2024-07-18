"He was a very generous man and always judged the tone of his comments perfectly.

Always finding the humour - Coun Sid Dennis in 2018 when, as Mayor, he attended a ceremony in the town's twin town of Bad Gandersheim marking the centenary of the end of First World One

Tributes have been paid to local businessman and former Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis, who has passed away.

Born in Skegness, Coun Dennis grew up in the family scrap metal and recycling business which had been established by his grandfather in 1884.

Those who did not know him will have seen his name on skips across the town – but those who did will remember a colourful character whose passion for the town helped shape it to what it is today through his roles as local councillor and businessman.

In his younger years, Coun Dennis was a bass guitarist and singer in a local rock band and in 1980 successfully went on to hone his skills as a comedian and after dinner speaker.

Coun Sid Dennis with John Byford in Bad Gandersheim at The Box art project.

As a result he was honoured to be asked to join the Grand Order of Water Rats of which he was a proud member.

Coun Dennis’ political career includes serving as an ELDC Councillor, a member of Skegness Town Council.

Amongst the organisations he was involved in he was chairman of the former BID Board, a member of the Skegness Chamber of Trade and a member of his local PPG (Patient Participation Group].

He was also part of the local Hospital Watch and a member of the Skegness Twinning Association.

A highlight of his Mayoral year in 2018 was when he attended a historic ceremony in Skegness’ twin town of Bad Gandersheim marking the centenary anniversary of the Great War with members of the Skegness Twinning Association.

During the ceremony, Coun Dennis read out the names of the Skegness soldiers who has lost their lives in the war, one of which was a family member.

The names of both German and Skegness soldiers who had lost their lives had been inscribed on The Box art project in the German market town, which continues to promote Skegness and is the work of local artist and former councillor John Byford.

Mr Byford, in paying tribute to Coun Dennis, recalled an emotional moment when he was called to his office and congratulated on the project.

“Everyone will have their own memory of Sid but for me it will be in 2018 when we travelled together to Germany the day after attending the Remembrance Day parade in Skegness, to join the Mayor of Bad Gandersheim Franziska Schwarz in a special ceremony in which all 186 names were read out,” said Mr Byford.

"The ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War honoured all those young men from both towns who gave their lives during the Great War - including John William Dennis (the son of Sid’s grandfather’s brother).

“It was an extremely moving occasion for the both of us, especially Sid with his family connection to the historical event

“The occasion is something I shall never forget – a very proud moment in my life.

“Sid told me afterwards that the event was the highlight of his Mayoral year - and that put a lump in my throat.”

East Lindsey District Council leader Craig Leyland has also paid tribute to Coun Dennis.

Mr Leyland said: “Sid Dennis was a good friend – I always listened to what he had to say.

"He was a very generous man and always judged the tone of his comments perfectly.

"He will be sorely missed.

"I am desperately said for his family and send them my sincerest condolences.”

Coun Dennis leaves a widow, Marie, two sons and three granddaughters.