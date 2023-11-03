Tributes have been paid to the founder of Skegness Pleasure Beach, who has sadly died.

Tributes have been paid to Jimmy Botton, the founder of Skegness Pleasure Beach, who has died aged 86

Jimmy Botton fell asleep at his home in the early hours of October 18 , aged 86.

A two minutes silence was held for him – and another Skegness stalwart who died recently, Town Twinning Association chairman Brian Chapman – at this week’s Town Council meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Skegness, Coun Pete Barry, described Mr Botton as a ‘great man’ who helped shape Skegness into the resort it is today.

“He will be greatly missed,” Coun Barry said.

Mr Botton took over the amusement park site along Skegness foreshore on Grand Parade from Billy Butlin in 1965.

Originally a travelling showman, Mr Botton established Skegness Pleasure Beach in the image of the equivalent at Great Yarmouth.

As well as being in a prime seaside location, the pleasure beach offers all the tourist attractions of a theme park: with an arcade and fairground rides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Trooper ride was introduced last year and the park has hosted several characters such as Bumble Bee, Lightning McQueen and Peppa Pig this summer.

A Cheap as Chips charity day also raised £243.96 for the RNLI.

Mr Botton’s son, Jimmy Botton Jr, and grandsons now run the park.

Mr Botton Jr described his father as his “my mentor, my hero and my best friend”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My father;s death has been a great shock – I have been overwhelmed by the number of people who have shopped me to say how sorry they are and what a great man he was.”