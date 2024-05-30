Daniel Smith died following a two-vehicle collision.

Tributes have been paid to a loving and devoted son, brother, partner and dad following the tragic death of a 36-year-old man from Skegness.

Daniel Smith died following a two-vehicle collision involving a car and motorcycle on Spilsby Road in Partney on Sunday, May 12.

In a statement released to Lincolnshire Police, his family said he touched the hearts of everyone he knew.

Mostly known as Smithy, the family said: "He always thought about his family and friends before himself.

“Daniel would help anyone. He brought us so much happiness in his short life. He gave us four beautiful granddaughters. We will treasure his memories forever. His family was his world.

“He is gone but never forgotten. He has left a hole in all our hearts that can never be filled.”

His brother Shan added: “To Dan, it still doesn’t seem real that you’re gone and that I won’t get to see you or speak to you again. I’ll never forget the memories we have of the times growing up from the good times to the bad, you helped me in more ways than you know and we always had each other’s backs when we needed it. I’ll never forget you brother and I’ll always do my best to be a good uncle to your girls.

“I love you mate. From your little big brother Shan.”

His nephews said: “I miss you so much uncle Daniel, I wish you could come back, love Hunter”