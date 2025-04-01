Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes are being paid to a stalwart Skegness councillor who has sadly died aged 80.

The news of the passing of Malcolm Gabbitas on Saturday was announced by Skegness Working Men’s Club, where he was a member, with the message, ‘Goodbye Malc, Forever in our hearts.’

Mr Gabbitas was probably best known in his role as flood warden for his outstanding knowledge of the tidal flows along our coast – and was Lincolnshire World’s first port of call in the event of Environment Agency flood warnings.

Fellow Skegness town councillor and leader of the former Skegness Urban District Society, of which Malcolm was also a member, said: “We have lost a friend and Skegness as lost a dedicated Town councillor, it is such sad news.”

Skegness councillor and flood warden Malcolm Gabbitas who has sadly died.

Skegness Conservative Branch posted their tribute on social media, saying: “All members of the Skegness Conservative Branch would like to pass on their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Coun Malcom Gabbitas who recently passed away. Rest In Peace Malcolm.”

A special tribute will be paid to Coun Gabbitas at Wednesday’s Skegness Town Council meeting, when a minute’s silence will be observed.

Funeral details are not available at this time. The meeting starts at the Tower Gardens Pavilion at 7pm.

As our tribute to Malcolm we have included the last video interview he did for us on the sea defences. Rest in peace Malcolm.