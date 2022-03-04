Trio arrested after string of offences in Gainsborough

Officers were called to reports of a commercial burglary in progress at Boots on Market Place at around 7.30pm on Wednesday, March 2.

Perfumes and aftershaves worth approximately £1,500 were reportedly stolen after offenders forced entry to the premises.

Working closely with the West Lindsey District Council CCTV operators, officers were able to identify the suspected offenders involved in the burglary.

Officers were called to reports of a commercial burglary in progress at Boots (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

They were later spotted by a response officer near a convenience store on Ropery Road.

Following further enquiries, it was identified that the two offenders were accompanied by a male living nearby.

Officers attended an address on Ropery Road and arrested two men aged 48 and 50 in relation to the commercial burglary. They have since been released on police bail.

A search of the premises was carried out and a bag containing all of the stolen items from Boots was found and recovered.

Officers also discovered a small-scale cannabis grow inside the property along with 41 large freezer bags containing cannabis and a machete.

Both males were also arrested on suspicion of the production of Class B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. They have been released on police bail.

A third man aged 50 was also arrested on suspicion of the production of Class B drugs and the possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. He has been released under investigation.

West Lindsey Community Policing Inspector Gary Brockie said: “This incident is a really good example of positive and effective team working between response officers, our Neighbourhood Policing Team and officers from our Criminal Investigation Department in Gainsborough.

“With support from CCTV operators in West Lindsey District Council, we were able to identify and quickly apprehend those believed to be responsible.