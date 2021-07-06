Trio complete nine triathlons

Nigel Johnson and Dean Marratty reach the Humber Bridge on their triathlon challenge. EMN-210625-173432001

Nigel Johnson, a 47-year-old RAF College Cranwell pilot and flying instructor, challenged himself to raise £29,000 for the charity by running, swimming and cycling 900 miles with the help of two friends between June 10-18

This is just the latest challenge Nigel has undertaken for Macmillan after losing his mum Julie to ovarian cancer. A Macmillan nurse cared for her at the end of her life.

Nigel and his friend, Dean Marratty, visited some of Lincolnshire’s iconic places during their challenge including Lincoln Cathedral, Woodhall Spa and RAF College Cranwell. The third member of the team, James Murray, currently deployed overseas, completed his part there. As part of the challenge Nigel visited Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centres in Boston and Lincoln.

Nigel Johnson and Dean Marratty running through Lincolnshire's iconic scenery. EMN-210625-173628001

Nigel said: “It feels amazing to have completed our challenge, and to have even gone as far as 1,000 miles of triathlon in our bid to raise enough money for 1,000 hours of Macmillan nursing support.

“The challenge was tough at times, but getting the notifications as people donated, and we continued edging our way closer to £29,000, really spurred us on.

“It has been an amazing adventure around the amazing sights of Lincolnshire (and a bit of Norfolk), and the whole team would like to thank everyone who donated, and everyone who assisted us in completing this event. Thank you.”

l So far they have raised £17,500. To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trijogle

Nigel Johnson and Dean Marratty reach the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight at Coningsby. EMN-210625-173638001

Nigel Johnson and Dean Marratty during a swimming section of their triathlon challenge. EMN-210625-173617001

Nigel Johnson and Dean Marratty reach Boston on their Macmillan challenge. EMN-210625-173648001