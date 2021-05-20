Trio of council-owned attractions in Sleaford area set to re-open their doors

Navigation House.

Navigation House, off Carre Street, in Sleaford; Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, in North Rauceby; and Mrs Smith’s Cottage, in Navenby, will all open their doors to the public again on Friday, May 21.

Navigation House will be open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 12-4pm.

Since its closure in March 2020, there have been a number of changes inside the building, including a new exhibition and several pop-up retailers.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum.

A re-opening party will be held on Friday, with Sleaford Museum bringing along some interesting items and Cogglesford Mill selling its famous stoneground flour.

Heart of Lincs – a tourism organisation run by the district council – described the venue as a ‘hidden treasure’.

“Telling the tale of one of Sleaford’s most interesting periods of history, Navigation House is a living monument to the Sleaford Navigation and the importance it had on the growth of the town,” a spokesman said, referring to the 12.5 mile canalisation of the River Slea in the 18th century.

Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10am to 3pm.

Mrs Smith's Cottage.

“As well as keeping our visitors engaged with digital exhibitions throughout lockdown, our team has been busy giving our displays a fresh new look and putting some previously unseen items on display,” the spokesman added.

Visitors will find a new exhibit – the de Havilland Ghost 50 engine, which helped power the Venom and The Comet, the world’s first commercial jet airliner.

In addition, there is a new exhibition – ‘BOOM’ 100 years on.

“This display tells the story of Hugh ‘Boom’ Trenchard, the man often described as the Father of the Royal Air Force, and someone who was pivotal in the creation and early years of RAF College Cranwell,” the spokesman added.

Mrs Smith’s Cottage will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 12-4pm each day.

The museum briefly re-opened following major repairs to the site in August, welcoming its first visitors in more than six years.

“The team at Mrs Smith’s Cottage have been very busy behind the scenes during lockdown, engaging with our visitors online and across social media, and have recently been putting together a plan of activities for the summer,” the spokesman said.