Trio prepare to take on Three Peaks challenge

Pictured from left: Poppy Torrington, Lola, and Georgie Frow.

Georgie, 23, was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes 10 years ago and to mark a decade of living with the condition, the pair are taking on The Three Peaks Challenge on June 11/12 in aid of Diabetes UK.

An event rider based with the 2018 World Champion Ros Canter at Hallington, near Louth, Georgie was a pupil at the town’s King Edward VI Grammar when, at 13, she lost a lot of weight and began to suffer bouts of illness.

She was taken to hospital where it was discovered that she had developed Type 1 Diabetes, which means her body cannot produce insulin that controls blood sugars.

What triggers the condition is still not fully known, but those living with it must administer insulin themselves, either by injection or insulin pump.

As an active teenager, the regular snacks she needed meant Georgie would often give herself six or seven injections a day.

But now with a modern pump fitted, managing the condition is easier for the 3* rider, a regular on the British Eventing circuit – competing herself and supporting Ros, who is currently training for final selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Georgie said: “I feel very lucky that with an active lifestyle and a great support network my diabetes hasn’t had a huge effect on my life.

“Although the constant management including finger prick tests and injections are annoying, it’s just a part of life now.

“However, some people are not so lucky and struggle much more mentally and physically, which is why Diabetes UK is vital.”

Joining her is Poppy, an Edinburgh University graduate who has remained good friends with Georgie since school days.

Currently back in Louth, although about to move back to Scotland to pursue a business career in Glasgow, Poppy is a keen hiker.

Poppy said: “When we decided to raise money, we wanted to have a bit of an adventure too and this will certainly be one.

“We will be staying on the road as we take on Snowdonia first, then onto the Lakes and Scafell Pike, before ending in Scotland and on the top of Ben Nevis, the highest peak at 1,345m.”

There will be one more member of the hiking party – Lola, Georgie’s very fit and active poodle!

The friends have set a target of raising at least £500.