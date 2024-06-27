Trio tackle tough Double Yellow Belly for Cancer Research UK

The cyclists with their supporters back in Louth. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Three intrepid cyclists have tackled the “Double Yellow Belly” challenge for Cancer Research UK.

​Louth Run for Life committee member Pete Goy, along with Owen Koslow and Lucy Bullas, have completed the Double Yellow Belly Challenge bike ride – riding the boarder of Lincolnshire, twice – a gruelling 700 miles altogether for Cancer Research UK.

Pete said that the challenge came about when he and Owen were talking together about doing a fundraising challenge, and the mileage for the challenge started out at 200 miles and increased to 500, then 700!

The trio set out from Louth at 5am on Thursday (June 20) and finished back at Louth Marketplace on Saturday afternoon, just two days later, with overnight sleeps in Gainsborough’s Travelodge to make the challenge a little more comfortable.

Pete said the route was very windy at times and they were cycling in temperatures of 25°c, so it was very much out of his comfort zone:

"We were cycling on a lot of track roads which showed how bad the road conditions are in Lincolnshire,” he said, “We were off the beaten track to avoid traffic on the main roads but it was still good, we just had to keep at it and get round.”

The trio were greeted back in Louth market place on Saturday afternoon (June 22) and Pete said it was good to do it alongside Lucy and Owen, with other friends coming along to join them at various stages as well.

The challenge was in aid of Louth Run for Life’s Cancer Research UK fundraisers, which is especially important to Pete as his sister Elizabeth has battled breast cancer, and thankfully made a full recovery.

Pete has extended his thanks to everyone who has sponsored them on their challenge: “The sponsors are a big part of the team and without them, everything we do would be impossible to raise this amount,” he said.

The Double Yellow Belly challenge has so far raised more than £1,100 for Cancer Research UK.