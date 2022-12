A trolley load of goods worth £500 has been stolen from Aldi – and police would like your help in catching the culprits.

Do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him.

Lincolnshire Police have released CCTV images of two people they believe can help them with their investigation.

The goods were taken from the store on Saturday, November 26.

Anyone who recognises either of these two individuals is asked to get in touch with police on 01754 614381, quoting Incident 319 of 26 November’

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her.

