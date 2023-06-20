Trust awards for cafe and folly take pride of place

Taking pride in and preserving the heritage of Louth is at the heart of everything the town’s Civic Trust does – and that includes recognising work done by others.

L to R: Dr. Richard Gurnham, President of Louth Civic Trust; Flora Bennett; Paul Bennett; Liz Mayle; Norman Smith

At this year’s Annual General Meeting, held at the King's Head, Louth Civic Trust presented two Pride of

Place awards – for The Folly, which stands in the grounds of Brackenborough Hall, and for 601 Club Cafe Bar in the town’s Mercer Row.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These awards are given annually to nominated buildings in Louth (usually, but not always in the Conservation Area) which it is felt have been renovated, restored or built in keeping with the historic environment.

L to R: Dr. Richard Gurnham, Michelle Stephens and Gary Croft.

​Trust president, Dr Richard Gurnham made the presentations.

The first was to the owners of Brackenborough Hall, Flora and Paul Bennett, who were accompanied by Liz Mayle, the Historic Building Consultant who advised on its restoration, and Norman Smith, who carried out the building work.

The folly was originally built in the 1800s with stone saved from the demolished Fotherby Church. It had gradually been collapsing before being painstakingly re-created last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​Dr Gurnham also presented a Pride of Place award to the owners of 601 Club Cafe Bar, Gary Croft and Michelle Stephens.

They were praised for their care and decision to incorporate ‘sympathetic workmanship for this historically interesting building’.

Mary Abbott, Vice Chair of Louth Civic Trust, said: “This building goes back hundreds of years, yet looks and remains intrinsically the same as when it was first built, having been several different shops over the years.”

Louth Civic Trust is an independent local charity encouraging community pride and passion for the history and identity of Louth's buildings, streets and public places.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It aims to protect and manage change in the town’s landscape and architectural heritage through campaigning, education and action.

​New members and any nominations for awards for properties with work completed by December​ 31 will be welcome.