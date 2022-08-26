Trusthorpe village hall relaunched following revamp

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cutting the ribbon.

Over the years, the village hall had become run down and was in need of a full revamp, as not only was there damage to the walls and roof due to subsidence from neighbouring trees, but the kitchen and toilets needed to be completely replaced too.

With a new committee on board, they set about applying for multiple grants, from the National Lottery, Lincolnshire Community grant, Co-op Community Fund and more, with funds totalling £52,000.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You name it, we did it,” committee secretary Kim Parrinder said, “We repaired the cracks in the ceiling and walls, ripped up the carpets, had a new kitchen, doors and windows put in and all new carpets and curtains.”

On Sunday August 21, the committee opened the doors on the new hall, and there were demonstrations from the community groups that are already using the hall, including exercise and dance groups.

Now the committee wants the community to make the most of the hall:

"We want the hall to be the hub of the community,” Kim said, “We’re going to offer the hall as a cosy space on Thursdays, probably from 9.30am to 3pm, where people can come and sit in the warm and read so they don’t have to worry about heating their own homes for the day.”