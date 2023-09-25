Those who have been thinking of joining up with like-minded folks for a sing-song can now give it a try for free.

The Meridian Singers are hosting three taster sessions.

The Meridian Singers of Louth are hosting three taster sessions for prospective members, with the first one taking place tomorrow (Tuesday September 26).

Currently standing at 35 members, the Singers are looking to recruit new members to join them in singing a huge range of songs, from traditional requiems to modern pop music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You don’t need any prior singing experience to join the group, nor do you need to be able to read music, and all will be made welcome.

Louth Meridian Singers meet every Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm at the Salvation Army on Church Street, Louth.

After tomorrow, two more taster sessions will take place on Tuesday October 3 and then October 10.