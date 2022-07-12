Turning back the clock to the 1940s for Rasen event

John and Heather will take you back to the 1940s

Market Rasen couple John Haywood and Heather Barrett are organising the event, which will take place at the Rugby Club in Willingham Road from July 15 to 17.

Drawing on decades of experience with 1940s re-enactments, the event will appeal to all ages.

Heather said: “It is all free to attend. This is a not-for-profit event which we are organising to give the town a boost.

"We have personally invested a lot of time and money to the weekend and we want people to come along and enjoy themselves.”

The weekend will see around 150 re-enactors taking part, alongside military and vintage vehicles.

There will be a road run on Sunday, July 17 to RAF Wickenby, leaving the rugby ground at 8am and returning to the Market Rasen War Memorial for a short service and wreath laying at 9am.

John said: “We have more than 25 years experience with films and re-enacting.

"We both flew before starting out – Heather in America and me in the UK and Europe.

"Around 22 years ago, we began re-enacting and first put together an event for the centenary of Amy Johnson, the first woman to fly to Australia.

"We met all her relatives and the event, at Sowerby Hall near Bridlington, was a great success, with live TV and radio.

"We then went on to organise two more events at The Petwood Hotel in Woodhall Spa and another with the Imperial War Museum in conjunction with RAF Coningsby.”

While all that was going on, John and Heather have featured in or loaned equipment to five film companies, given advice and also worked with the BBC on The Antiques Roadshow, as well as the Hairy Bikers’ programme The Pubs that Built Britain.

Now, they are using their expertise for the Rasen event, where the main activities take part on the Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 4.30pm each day.