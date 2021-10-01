TV celebrity visits exotic wildlife park in Lincolnshire

A TV celebrity has shown his support to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. Images supplied.

Malique Thompson-Dwyer visited Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney with family recently to meet the animals.

The 23 year-old, who appeared in ‘I’m a Celeb’ in 2018 - is best know for his acting role in Channel Four soap Hollyoaks - where he plays the character Prince McQueen. A spokesman for the park said: “Malique’s mother Amber Dwyer, has visited and donated many birds to the sanctuary over the years, after rehabilitating them at her own rescue centre in Greater Manchester.”

Described as an ‘animal lover’ - the star tagged himself in an Instagram post outside the park which has received almost 22,000 likes from his 395k followers.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park CEO Steve Nicholls with Hollyoaks and I'm a Celeb star Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

The spokesman added: “His visit will get fans talking about this wonderful animal sanctuary in the heart of Lincolnshire.” Malique’s visit was hosted by park CEO Steve Nicholls, who gave him a behind-the-scenes look the park’s big cats.

Malique gets to grips with one of the resident reptiles.

Malique sizes up one of the big tortoises.

The TV star gets close to one of the resident Bengal tigers.