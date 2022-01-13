TV exposure for country estate between Boston and Skegness

TV presenter Jimmy Doherty with Carl and Katie at Revesby Estate. Picture: Discovery Plus

Jimmy Doherty’s Dream Builds on Wheels sees TV presenter Jimmy Doherty meet people who are turning everyday vehicles into homes on wheels across some of the UK’s most picturesque locations.

The Quest series showcases conversions involving everything from double-decker buses to ex-Army fire engines. Revesby Estate was featured on the last episode of the eight-part series, where a fit-fanatic couple from Yorkshire – Carl and Katie – spoke about their renovated camper-van. Throughout the episode, Jimmy followed the couple’s story – which saw them turn a standard van into a luxurious camper fully kitted out with gym equipment – making their grand reveal at Revesby Estate.

Gavin Wiggins-Davies, from the estate, said: ”We were excited to host Jimmy and his film crew to our estate in November, and it was fantastic to see the renovated camper parked up alongside our reservoir.

Gavin Wiggins-Davies, of Revesby Estate, with Jimmy.

“It was great to meet Jimmy, his crew as well as Carl and Katie, who let us have a look around their campervan.

“It was a real pleasure to finish the series at Revesby Estate, and hope it has helped showcase just how stunningly beautiful Lincolnshire is.”

You can catch up on the series on Discovery plus.