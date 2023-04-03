A brand-new £2.5m playground for children of all abilities has been offiically opened at Butlin’s in Skegness by TV personality and autism awareness campaigner Christine McGuinness.

The state-of-the-art SKYPARK playground is equipped with a wheelchair-accessible trampoline and roundabout, sit-up swings for support and sociability, and wheelchair-friendly walkways and ramps, to ensure no child is left on the side lines.

There are specific zones for children who may require calmer play, such as the Tower of Calm that features wind-up light posts, calming sounds and music, for when energy levels are low.

What’s more, Butlin’s SKYPARK is home to the UK’s longest seesaw – at 24 metres long, families can rock together – generating energy to light up the Heart Line which pulses to the rhythm.

The exciting new playground further guarantees play by day and night – with illumination a huge consideration. The site features dynamic lighting and will be open after-dark bringing the light-up towers and slides to life.

To celebrate the opening, new national research reveals the majority of parents believe children with additional needs do not receive sufficient support, with three quarters (75%) saying more should be done in this area.

In addition nearly seven in ten parents (69%) would welcome the opportunity for them and their children to learn more about children’s additional needs – including physical and sensory impairments, learning disabilities and autism.

Christine McGuinness understands the importance of play due to her own experience, having been diagnosed with autism during adulthood, aged 33 and as mum to three children, Felicity, Leo and Penelope, who have all also been diagnosed with autism.

As an ambassador for the National Autistic Society, Christine is determined to raise awareness of the disorder, and champion the benefits of encouraging children of all abilities to play together.

She commented about the launch: “It’s fantastic to be involved in the launch of Butlin’s SKYPARK. I know first-hand just how important play is for all children, but to have an environment where kids of all abilities can play together is really special.

“By allowing kids to play and learn from each other, we’re helping to facilitate a better understanding for everyone.”

Butlin’s SKYPARK features four epic climbing towers with the tallest standing at 14 metres high, offering an incredible panoramic sea view.

Alex Saul, Butlin's Skegness Resort Director, commented: “It’s fantastic to be able to officially open Butlin’s SKYPARK, which is the biggest and best playground in Lincolnshire. This amazing facility is free to use when on resort and is such an incredible space for children and familiies.

“There’s some brilliant things happening on resort this year. Alongside the opening of the playground there’s also our new-look fairground with four new rides, and incredible entertainment line up with the likes of The Masked Singer Live and Stephen Mulhern taking to the stage in 2023. We’re so excited to welcome our guests old and new to experience all we have to offer.”

To see more about Butlin’s SKYPARK, including full information on the different zones and key features, please head to: www.butlins.com/discover-butlins/things-to-do/skypark

1 . SKYPARK BUTLIN'S SKEGNESS TV personality and autism awareness campaigner Christine McGuinness opening the £2.5m SKYPARK at Butlin's. Photo: Butlin's

2 . SKYPARK BUTLIN'S SKEGNESS The new £2.5m SKYPARK at Butlin's in Skegness. Photo: Butlin;s

3 . NEW SKYPARK AT BUTLIN'S IN SKEGNESS Christine McGuinness understands the importance of play due to her own experience, having been diagnosed with autism during adulthood. Photo: Butlin's

4 . NEW SKYPARK AT BUTLIN'S IN SKEGNESS Christine McGuinness said to have an environment where kids of all abilities can play together is really special. Photo: Butlin's