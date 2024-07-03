Gladiators are appearing at Butlin's in Skegness in 2025.

Stars of the television’s Gladiators are bringing the energetic game show to Butlin’s next year – with guests having the opportunity to get in on the action.

Families will get to see some of their favourite superhuman Gladiators on school holiday breaks from February half term and selected summer holiday breaks starting from £168*.

There will also be the chance to meet the Gladiators in Studio 36 competing in a series of fun and interactive games where the whole audience can get involved.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new daytime experience means guests can head back to Studio 36 in the evening to enjoy The Masked Singer or Stephen Mulhern, with both shows returning for 2025**. This means guests will now be able to see two headliners on summer school holiday breaks.

Stephen Mulhern, star of In for a Penny, Catchphrase, and Deal or No Deal​​, is back for the summer holidays next year. After starting his career as a Redcoat in Minehead he’ll be celebrating 25 years in showbiz with his biggest and best show yet.

The Masked Singer Live also returns to Butlin’s in 2025 with new disguises, new songs, new routines, and new mystery celebs. The brilliant live show will be hosted by a special guest presenter, where guests will enjoy all the excitement and drama of the hit TV series but with a Butlin’s twist.

Alongside the best of Saturday night TV live on resort, families on all breaks can enjoy even more brand-new and exclusive shows. Following on from the popular Animals vs Dinosaurs, Animals and Mythical Beasts sees amazing life-size creatures from the plains of Africa to the UK countryside come bursting onto the stage in this eye-popping performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also a new panto Snow White and Her Magnificent Friends, a new Skyline Gang Show Beside the Sea, a Dinosaur Experience in the Skyline Pavilion and Iconic, a brand-new and exciting show, celebrating music, talent, and iconic performances from around the world. All these new shows are available on all family breaks.

As well as the incredible new live shows, families visiting all three resorts in 2025 will be able to enjoy recent new openings. Guests visiting Skegness can stay in one of 128 new Premium Lodges in the Maple Walk Village and kids in Minehead will love the inclusive SKYPARK playground complete with six different play zones and brand-new features such as the UK’s longest swingline at 42metres. For families visiting Bognor Regis next year the new £15mil indoor activity centre PLAYXPERIENCE will be open with nine different cutting-edge experiences, all under one roof.