TWAM collection

Members of market Rasen Rotary will be collecting redundant tools in Caistor this Saturday, May 27.

By Dianne Tuckett
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:00 BST
​A full van has recently gone off to the TWAM headquarters thanks to generous local donations​A full van has recently gone off to the TWAM headquarters thanks to generous local donations
​A full van has recently gone off to the TWAM headquarters thanks to generous local donations

Trade and agricultural tools; knitting and sewing machines; working computers/printers; screws, nuts/bolts/nails and gardening equipment (not mowers), will all be gratefully received.

They also need working mechanical/electrical tools for all purposes

Items are refurbished and sent to Africa through TWAM (Tools With a Mission), giving a meaningful and profitable life to the recipients.

The collection will be from 8.30am to 1pm in front of Caistor Police Station.

Pick-up can also be arranged: email [email protected] or call 07377 542220.

