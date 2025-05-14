Twenty-four pictures of Boston-area marking 80th anniversary of VE Day

The events involved people from as young as pre-school children to those aged more than 100 years old.

At St Botolph’s Church, Boston, all last week, a festival inspired by the historic date was staged. It featured stalls from military organisations and other members of the community, including Boston’s Staniland School.

On Thursday (May 8), VE Day itself, a service of thanksgiving was held at the church. It was conducted by Father David Stephenson and included a two minutes’ silence with the laying of wreaths.

The week’s events were primarily organised by the church and the Boston and District Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Speaking of Thursday’s commemorations, chairman Andy Welch said: “The service was well attended by schools, Boston College, the Mayor of Boston Helen Staples with a group of borough councillors, veteran organisations and other groups from throughout the borough.”

At Freiston Shore’s We’ll Meet Again Second World War museum, a street party luncheon with live entertainment was held.

It was attended by 90 people, aged from three to 101.

That evening, more than 100 people gathered at the site to see the lighting of a beacon.

Performing the honours was the museum’s under manager Darren Avison, dressed in an original Second World War firefighter’s uniform.

Paul Britchford, who owns the museum with wife Linda, described the occasion as ‘borderline magical’.

Elsewhere, other commemorations included Boston Sea Cadets hosting a street party event; a special wartime menu at RAF Coningsby; Asda welcoming shoppers to its Boston store with period music courtesy of the Singing For Fun group; and more street party-style celebrations at schools.

