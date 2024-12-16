Twinkling finale for 2024 season at The Village Church Farm museum in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 22:03 BST

The future of a historic Skegness museum looks sparkling after the venue hosted a Twinkle Night.

Volunteers and the management team at The Village Church Farm decked the buildings and an outdoors Christmas tree out with lights and their were some festive characters to welcome visitors.

Seasonal music was provided by Skegness Silver Band and to warm up the guests there was hot drinks and mince pies.

Vice-chair Bob Walker commented: “The Twinkle night at the Village Church Farm Museum was a great success thanks to the hard work that manager Naomi Walton and all the volunteers put in.

The Village Church Farm museum in Skegness looked at its sparking best for Twinkle Night event. Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley and Sarah Staples went along to have a look.placeholder image
"The Mayor and Mayoress Couns Adrian Findley and Sarah Staples switched on the lights with a countdown by the visitors present of which there was a good crowd.

"They were then entertained by the Skegness Silver Band who played Christmas carols and many more Christmas songs.

"hot drinks and mince pies were available with mulled wine.

"It was a very good night and we hope the first of many more to come.”

Skegness Mayor Coun Adrian Findley and Mayoress Coun Sarah Staples at the Twinkle event at The Village Church Farm.placeholder image
This event on Sunday was the last day of the museum opened before the Christmas break during which maintenance will take place.

The museum will re-open for one day on January 1 for its Crank-Up Oil Engine Display.

It will then officially open for the 2025 season on Saturday, February 15.

