Twinning Association members hang poppies from German twin town ready for Skegness poppy display big reveal

“Each poppy carries the spirit of remembrance, a message of hope, and celebrates the enduring friendship between our two towns.

marks a very special moment,” the association said today.

They had visited the poppy shop in the Hildreds Centre as the final preparations for next weeked’s installation from the 21m-high Altitude 44 high-wire attraction on Skegness seafront get underway, Twinning Association member John Byford said: “During my recent visit to our twin town of Bad Gandersheim in Germany, I had the honour of giving a talk on the Skegness Poppy Appeal, sharing the story of how the poppy became a lasting symbol of remembrance after the Great War. “As part of the visit, beautifully hand-knitted poppies were presented to the Skegness Community Project. These special poppies have now made their journey home to Skegness, where they will take pride of place in the display.”

The installation of this year’s Community Project by the Skegness Branch - The Royal British Legion is on Saturday, October 18. It will feature 75,000 poppies – more than double than last year’s Clock Tower display – and is set to earn a place in the Guinness World Records.

Tomorrow (Saturday, October 11, from 9am) is the cut off date for knitted and crochet poppies to be dropped off at the poppy shop in the Hildreds Centre. The shop will also be open on Sunday from 10am - 4pm and on Friday, October 17, the shop will open for half day only, so volunteers can prepare the nets and get ready for installation day, which is on Saturday, October 18.

Special seating wristbands for the installation event for those who have been part of the project – the knitters, crocheters, crafters etc – are now available for collection at the shop.

Further announcements regarding the project are available on the Skegness Branch - The Royal British Legion Facebook page.

1 . twinning 2.jpg Steve Gould helping hang poppies for the display. Photo: John Byford

2 . twinning 3.jpg Skegness Twinning Association's Julie Chapman helped hang the poppies from the twin town of Bad Gandersheim. Photo: John Byford

3 . twinning 5.jpg Skegness Twinning Association's Pete Barry hanging poppies. Photo: John Byford

4 . twinning 6.jpg Tracy Turner and Ingrid Lohmann, Deputy Mayor of Bad Gandersheim, earlier this year. Photo: John Byford