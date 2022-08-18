Twins ace A-level results at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Edward V1 Academy students in Spilsby celebrating their A-Level results. Pictured are (from left) Deale Fisher, Ella Hopkins, Thomas Corns, Megan Blanchard, Logan Redford, Bethan Simpson, Reece Parry, Abbie Holloway, Mason Barnes, Jessica Holloway, Jude Bache , Anya Dennis and Jaime-Lee Ashburn

Abigail and Jessica Holloway both attend the satellite sixth form of Havelock Academy. which is part of the David Ross Education Trust.

The sisters have both secured places at the University of Lincoln.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abigail achieved A, B, B ++ and is going to study Criminology and Sociology; and Jessica achieved Distinction*, A* and B ++.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

These are the first set of exam results for A levels since 2019. Grades have been awarded using teacher assessment for the past two years due to all the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Results from this year’s cohort are particularly remarkable since they have not had the experience of sitting any of their GCSEs in the exam hall under normal exam conditions.

To help them prepare for the examinations, the school focused on providing high quality lessons supplemented with extra revision classes and a wide-ranging personal development programme.

Other outstanding results include Megan Blanchard, who achieved Distinction*, Distinction, B, B and is going to study Sport and Business Management at the University of Lincoln.

Thomas Corns achieved Distinction, Distinction, B and is going to study Sport and Business Management at the University of Lincoln.

Acting Head of School, Mark Wilkinson of King Edward VI Academy said: “Congratulations to the students and staff who have worked so diligently for these results. These success stories have been built on 13 years of hard work and resilience in the face of challenges. We are particularly proud of the strong results from the students in history, English, business, finance and art.”

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “I am so proud of our students and staff and the resilience they have shown throughout the pandemic.

“Students and staff have worked so well together, collaborating, adapting, and ultimately achieving their goals.

“Particular congratulations to Abigail and Jessica for their glowing results. And well done to all our students. I wish you every success in the future.”