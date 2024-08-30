Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community effort has supported nine-year-old twins from Skegness who wanted to raise money for the RNLI.

Amelia and Jenson Brown have been busy throughout the school holidays making bracelets to sell for the charity.

However, business from their stall outside their home in Richmond Drive was slow and an appeal was shared on social media for help in spreading the word.

The appeal was brought to the attention of the Mayor of Skegness Coun Ady Findley who, thanks to the generosity of Steve Andrews, manager of the Hildreds, was able to agree a spot for them to sell their creations in the shopping centre today (Friday).

Amelia and Jenson Brown with mum Toni.

Business was booming when Lincolnshire World popped along to see how they were doing.

Hildreds provided seats and a table to set out their bracelets in a prime spot – and amongst the customers was Stormy Stan, the RNLI mascot.

Mum Toni was also there to support them with grandma, Denise.

"I’m really proud of them,” said Toni. “They’ve kept really busy over the six weeks making them and we really appreciate being able to come here so they can sell them.

"They chose the RNLI because Jenson has helped raised money for the charity with his cubs group and it’s lifesaving.”

Coun Findley also took a break from work to support them and was presented with a bracelet each for himself and the Mayoress, Coun Sarah Staples.

"I gave Amelia and Jenson some money rather than accept the bracelets as a gift – it was the least I could do for the marvellous job they are doing,” he said

"If anyone would like a bracelet they will also be on sale at VineFest at the Vine Hotel tomorrow (Saturday) – the organisers have also kindly allowed them a space to sell there.”