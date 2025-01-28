Two charities team up to provide link to nature reserve from Boston's Pilgrim Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two charities have teamed up to provide an access route between Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital and a neighbouring nature reserve.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity joined forces with Boston Woods Trust to build a bridge between the Sibsey Road hospital and Dion’s Wood, off Rowan Way.

The volunteer-led Boston Woods Trust began work on Dion’s Wood in 2021.

Steps taken in the process of making the 35-acre reserve a reality included planting more than 16,000 trees and laying more than 3km of all-weather gravel paths. It was officially opened in September.

Boston Woods Trust Trustee Claire Elwood, Chairman Steve Elwood, Volunteer Simon Horniblow, President Adrian Isaac and Secretary Frances Brooks with United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager Ben Petts. They are stood at the new entrance from Pilgrim hospital.

To connect it to Pilgrim Hospital, an access route was formed by bridging an existing waterway with a pipe and many tons of soil. A pathway was then created across the top of this bridge.

More than £7,400 for the works was funded by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity, a spokesman for the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said. Boston Woods Trust funded the initial groundwork and the site was cleared by volunteers, they added.

​Charity manager Ben Petts said: “We understand how stressful it can be coming to hospital and so to have a space where everyone can go and enjoy some fresh air and a break away from the hustle and bustle is so valuable.

“As a charity we have tried to create garden spaces at our hospitals, but being able to access a nature reserve is something really special. We were proud to help cover the cost of the works to enable our patients, staff and visitors to be able to access this wonderful area.

The group on the edge of the lake with Pilgrim Hospital in the background.

“A massive ‘thank you’ to the Boston Woods Trust for all of their hard work and for everything they continue to do to create these inspirational spaces for local people.”

Boston Woods Trust president Adrian Isaac said: “Outdoor space is essential for both mental and physical wellbeing. The woods and parkland provide an opportunity to exercise in a natural environment.

“We are so grateful to have been gifted this land. We not only look forward to watching it grow, but to also see first-hand how much it helps so many people.

“Being able to work with United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals Trust and the charity was a brilliant way to enable even more people to access this space between appointments or even during a lunch break.”