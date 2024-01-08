Two die after car submerged in water at Tetney Lock

​Two people have died following a collision in Tetney Lock on Saturday (January 6).

Emergency services were called to Tetney Lock Road at 1.33pm after a blue Mercedes 300 left the road and became submerged in water.

Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, and East Midlands Ambulance Services (EMAS), supported by Humberside Police, were called to the scene, but sadly, a 16-year-old boy and 40-old man in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Diversions were put in place at Tetney Lock Road junction with Hoop End and the Tetney Lock Road junction with New Delights while emergency services worked, and initial enquiries were carried out.

The road was reopened just before 3am yesterday morning (Sunday).

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle driving prior to the incident and captured it on dashcam or has footage of the collision itself.

"Please check footage from the Laceby crossroads at Laceby, Grimsby, and the surrounding roads leading to the Tetney Lock Road area between 12:30pm and 1.33pm [on Saturday].

“At this stage it is not believed there were any other vehicles involved but we are keeping an open mind as the investigation progresses.”