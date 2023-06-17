Two doctors who worked at a Gainsborough surgery have both been handed year-long suspensions from practising medicine after falsifying patient records.

Dr Tariq Aziz Siddiqui and Dr Syed Imam were found to have created consultations and reviews that did not exist.

They worked at Cleveland Surgery on Vanessa Drive, Gainsborough – the surgery is now under new management after closing in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair aimed to enhance the surgery’s data and secure a better rating from the Care Quality Commission health watchdog, which was ‘requires improvement’ at the time.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service found both doctors guilty of misconduct involving dishonesty over a significant period and misleading several regulatory bodies.

The investigation by the tribunal revealed both doctors had inappropriately entered quality and outcomes framework codes into patient medical records.

Although both doctors insisted their actions were not for financial gain, the tribunal recognised their actions could have financially benefited the surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inflated CQC rating resulted in the surgery receiving more funding than it was entitled to.

Despite the misconduct, the tribunal acknowledged both doctors were competent practitioners in all other respects. They had the respect of their colleagues and employers, had no other complaints about their probity and had received high patient satisfaction feedback.

Both doctors, who no longer held any management responsibilities, stated they would not put themselves in similar high-pressure situations in the future.

The tribunal also noted “while dishonesty covered a significant and protracted period of time, it related to one specific set of incidents, in an otherwise unblemished and lengthy career”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cleveland Surgery suddenly closed in May 2019 and cancelled all appointments.

However, it reopened shortly after under new management, providing services as normal.

In response to the tribunal’s findings, the NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board and the practice stated the services to patients were not affected by this matter.

They also highlighted their commitment to patient safety and their cooperation with the CQC in their independent inspection process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AN ICB spokesman said: “These cases happened prior to the current provider, the Welby Group, taking over the running of the services at this practice and in that case it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the matter.”