Two Gainsborough shops shuttered in Lincolnshire’s biggest ever seizure of illegal tobacco products

One woman has been arrested and two shops in Gainsborough have now been ordered to close for three months after the largest single seizure of illicit tobacco products made to date by Lincolnshire Trading Standards.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 320,000 illegal cigarettes and 165kg of hand rolling tobacco were uncovered during raids carried out at two business premises in Gainsborough and a house in the Retford area on July 23, during a joint operation between Lincolnshire Trading Standards, Lincolnshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police.

Following the searches, one woman was arrested and the two shops in Gainsborough have now been ordered to close for three months - the maximum period allowed by law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure orders were granted at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on July 25, for Blue Sky at 5-7 Church Street, Gainsborough and European Shop at 114 Trinity Street, Gainsborough.

More than 320,000 illegal cigarettes and 165kg of hand rolling tobacco have been seized

Trading Standards Officers are continuing to investigate the criminal offences being committed and will prosecute where appropriate.

Andy Wright, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is an excellent example of partnership working and shows what can be achieved by co-ordinated use of Trading Standards and Police powers.

“We estimate the street value of the goods seized to be in excess of £140,000 and believe they were destined for sale in and around the Gainsborough area, where they would have undermined legitimate, law-abiding businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The connections between the sale of illegal cigarettes and organised crime are well documented. In many cases those involved will have connections to drugs, people trafficking, and money laundering.

“It is common for my officers to find people with no UK right to work in sole charge of shops selling illegal cigarettes and vapes. In those instances, we work jointly with Police and Immigration Officers.

“Many of the cigarettes seized are counterfeit. These commonly do not self-extinguish if left unattended. Legal cigarettes are required to self-extinguish as a safety feature. Nationally the Fire Service cite unattended cigarettes as the number one cause of house fires in the UK.

“Clearly, illegal cigarettes will make up a sizeable proportion of those statistics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately Trading Standards are aware of a number of incidents in Lincolnshire where serious injury and death has resulted from house fires directly caused by illegal cigarettes.”

Lincolnshire Police Sergeant, Jason Bennett, added: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to keeping our communities safe and disrupting the criminal networks that profit from illicit tobacco.

“The work we undertake in close collaboration with our partners at Lincolnshire County Council Trading Standards continues to disrupt this illegal trade that not only harms public health - it also fuels broader criminal activity and undermines legitimate businesses.

“By working closely with multi-agency partners and acting on intelligence, we’re sending a clear message: we won’t tolerate crime that puts our residents at risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents can help by reporting instances of illegal tobacco sales or associated criminality. Reporting helps to build a better intelligence picture, to better evidence criminal activity, and to proactively disrupt organised criminals.

Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or give information online at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.