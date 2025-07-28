Two hours free parking in Gainsborough to support ongoing regeneration
The free parking pilot will be introduced across all council-owned car parks in Gainsborough and is expected to begin on August 1.
It aims to encourage footfall, support local businesses, and make the town centre more accessible for residents and visitors alike.
Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) it is part of a £615,000 package of investment focused on town centre regeneration and supporting the local economy.
Bill Cullen, interim Head of Paid Service at West Lindsey District Council, said: “At a time when so many high streets around the country are struggling, we know that ease of access can make a big difference in supporting high streets and independent retailers.
“This scheme is about making it simpler and more attractive for people to enjoy what Gainsborough has to offer. It is a practical step to support local businesses and continue the regeneration of the town centre.
“This initiative forms part of the councils ambitious ongoing regeneration of the town centre. The council will monitor the uptake and impact of the free parking offer, which is fully funded during the pilot period and will use feedback to inform future plans.”
The UKSPF programme of work is a continuation of the successful 2022–25 delivery programme which was recommended by the Prosperous Communities Committee on June 3, and formally approved by the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee on June 12.
West Lindsey District Council approved an investment package of £1.3 million in June to drive forward community-led projects, environmental sustainability, business support, and town centre regeneration across the district.
All funding must be allocated by March 2026, in line with government requirements.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.