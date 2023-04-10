Two hundred jobs announced at Haven holiday parks, including Skegness and Mablethorpe, after massive investment

More than two hundred new jobs have been announced at Haven’s three holiday parks along the Lincolnshire coast as part of its massive investment programme.

Skegness Holiday Park is now open - and recruiting.

The entertainment upgrades in Skegness – formerly Richmond Holiday Centre – include a Marina Bar and stages, a fun-filled arcade and new food and drink options, including a Cook’s Fish & Chips, Papa John’s and Burger King.

It is part of Haven’s £170 million investment across multiple parks, which has also seen upgrades at Thorpe Park in Cleethorpes, driven by ongoing confidence in UK staycations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New seasonal and permanent team members are also being recruited at Haven’s Golden Sands resort in Mablethorpe, with full time and part time vacancies available..

Golden Sands in Mablethorpe is also recruiting.

Roles are available across a range of positions within activities and leisure and food and beverage, including chefs, lifeguards, front of house, and cleaners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haven’s December sales saw an increase of more than 40% YOY and January 2023 was the company’s best ever performing January for the sales of self-catered Haven holidays and touring spaces.

Acquired by Blackstone in 2021, Haven has already invested over £230 million in parks across 2021 and 2022 with a commitment to upgrading and modernising all holiday sites to offer guests an unforgettable holiday experience.

In 2023, Skegness and Thorpe Park are amongst the latest holiday parks to receive investment to enhance the holidaymaker experience,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon Palethorpe, Managing Director at Haven said: “This is positive news for Lincolnshire as the investments we are making as part of our Parks of the Future project will enhance our offering to UK holidaymakers wanting to visit Thorpe Park, Skegness and Golden Sands.

"Importantly, it will also bring greater employment opportunities and significant economic benefit to the local communities within which we proudly operate.”

Head of Talent Acquisition, Nola Ferguson, said: “We’re thrilled that our holiday parks are now open and with new and exciting facilities being introduced, we can now offer even more opportunities to join our team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be another very busy season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement