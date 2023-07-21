Two men are fined and handed criminal behaviour orders for harecoursing activities near Boston

Two hare coursers have been handed five-year criminal behaviour orders and ordered to pay fines and costs for offences in Lincolnshire.

Robert Makepeace (left) and Nathan Smith.

Robert Makepeace, aged 42, of, Headcorn, Ashford, and Nathan Smith, aged 57, of Mangravet Avenue, Maidstone, were arrested following reports of hare coursing in Ings Lane, Leverton, on 12 December, 2022.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “They were caught after being seen on Ings Lane. Eyewitnesses saw the pair in several locations before our officers stopped them.

“Both men were charged with being equipped to search or pursue hares and three counts of trespass with intent to pursue or search for hares with dogs.

“They appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 19, and were handed the following: A five year Community Behaviour Order which means neither can enter the county; a fine of £833; victim surcharge of £330; £85 court costs. They were also both ordered to pay the police kennel costs and had their vehicle, phones, leads and all three dogs forfeited.

“This comes just weeks after four men were handed tougher sentences under new legislation for hare coursing.”

Rural Crime Action Team Sergeant Deb Nunn said: “This is another good result and acts as a stern warning that hare coursing will not be tolerated in the county.

“We would like to thank the community for their continued support in reporting these offences which led to these sentences.

“We will continue to investigate and respond to reports of hare coursing across the county. Offenders are often linked to organised crime groups and are known to commit a wide range of criminal offences against the community as a whole, as well as placing officers and the public at risk when failing to stop for police.

“We will investigate any criminal activity reported to us and we thank the public for their support in reporting crimes.”

The spokesperson continued: “These good results are a mixture of the introduction of our Rural Crime Action Team into our Specialist Operations Department, new hare coursing legislation and a national trend in the decline of hare coursing.

“The Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) were put in place to patrol and target rural crime including hare coursing, wildlife crime, arson, burglary and theft. They also offer crime prevention advice.

“The key objectives for the team were set after consultation with our key partners and are documented in the Rural Community Safety Plan. You can read more about the team here: New Rural Crime Action Team formed

"As part of our force priorities, we continue with Operation Galileo to tackle rural crime. Operation Galileo is supported by a total of 32 forces nationally and works with partner agencies to deter and disrupt criminality such as hare coursing.

"We continue to investigate all reports of rural crime. However, we want to warn members of the public not to approach anyone you suspect of hare coursing, and please do not put yourself at risk."

• If you see any live incidents of hare coursing taking place, please call 999, and note any vehicle descriptions or number plates, if you can.