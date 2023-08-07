Two men have been jailed after they caught growing cannabis in Gainsborough

Two men have been jailed for a total of 45 months for cannabis production in Gainsborough.

Klevis Bakushi, 21, of no fixed address was sentenced to two years and three months for the production of a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug.

Gabriel Bejinaru, 37, of Clinton Terrace in Gainsborough was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the production of a controlled drug of Class B cannabis.

An order was also made for the forfeiture and destruction of all cannabis plants and drug paraphernalia.

Bakushi and Bejinaru were also ordered to pay victim surcharge when they were sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.

A warrant was executed at a property on Clinton Terrace in Gainsborough on Friday, June 2, following intelligence received by officers.

Upon attendance, officers discovered a small-scale cannabis grow with around 117 plants set throughout the house in various stages of growth.

An expert witness estimated a potential street value of the plants to be between £32,000 to £98,000.

An improvised weapon made out of a curtain pole was also found inside the property.

Bakushi and Bejinaru were swiftly arrested and remanded on June 2.

PC Gayle Newton, Gainsborough Community Beat manager, said: “This is a great team effort from officers in the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Gainsborough through to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

"We also couldn’t have done this without help from the public, who are our eyes and ears.

“We will not tolerate people exploiting vulnerable people in our communities and where we can, we will investigate robustly to tackle not just cannabis production, but drug use in all its forms.”

If you’re aware of any criminal or anti-social behaviour happening in your area, please get in touch by calling 101 and provide as much information as you can.

If a crime is in progress, always ring 999.

You can also contact CrimeStoppers to report anonymously.