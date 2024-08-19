Two more people arrested in connection with murder of 44-year-old woman in Gainsborough

Gillian Connelly

Two other people have been arrested in connection with murder following the death of 44-year-old Gillian Connelly in Gainsborough.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on Monday, August 19, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested on Monday, August 5, on suspicion of assisting an offender and she has been released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is alongside Stephanie McLaggan, of North Warren Road, Gainsborough, who has been remanded into custody until September 30, when she is due to enter her plea to the murder charge.

The police launched a murder investigation on July 28, and they are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help so they can piece together what happened. You can call the police on 101.