Two new plants attracting butterflies are showcased at BBC Gardeners’ World Live

Buddleja Butterfly Candy Little Ruby 02 PT BALL

The new Delphinium and Buddleja were sourced by Chapel Garden Centre who were delighted the plants were the stars of the event.

BBC Gardeners’ World Live opened at the NEC on Thursday offering keen gardeners fresh ideas and plants or simply a great day.

Julian Palphramand, – Group Plant Buyer for the garden centre, which is part of the British Garden Centres family – said “I am excited to bring these two new plants to the show as they add to our collection of butterfly-themed plants – all inspired by our new logo”.

Buddleja Butterfly Candy is pollinator friendly and blooms in an intense Candy pink, red colour. It is compact and bushy and makes the perfect patio plant. It is also available in a variety of colours, that will make any garden pop with colour.

The stunning and unique new Delphinium Red Lark is a free flowering semi-double light red-orange flower. It has multiple flower shoots, and although shorter in height than a typical delphinium it is stronger than most.

In May at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the group launched the brand-new Hydrangea Red Butterfly. These two new plants join the Hydrangea in becoming key plants reflecting the group’s passion for plants.

Chapel St Leonards Garden Centre on Skegness Road is the UK’s largest family-owned garden centre group with 61 centres around the country.

The group is owned and led by the Stubbs family, who also own and operate Woodthorpe Leisure Park near Alford.

BGC was launched in 1987 with the opening of Woodthorpe Garden Centre by brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs.

Since 2018 it has expanded rapidly with the acquisition of 51 garden centres allowing it to grow from its heartland to the business it is now with 61 garden centres spread from Carmarthen to Ramsgate, Wimborne to East Durham.

The group has a team of 2,700 colleagues working across the garden centres, restaurants, two growing nurseries, four distribution centres and Woodthorpe Leisure Park and Woody’s Restaurant and Bar.

