Social housing charity LEAP, based at the HATS Community Hub on Trinity Street, has transformed the properties in Dickenson Terrace, Gainsborough.

In close partnership with the team at Banks Long, the charity has purchased several low-quality houses with a social investment loan and grant from SIB (Social Investment Business).

But the project would not have progressed without the positive involvement of West Lindsey District Council, which provided the expertise around planning and building controls.

The kitchen after the house was transformed

The refurbishment of the properties by local contractors, G Lidgett Builders Ltd, has been completed to a very high standard despite material delivery and specialist labour challenges.

Heidi Walton, CEO at LEAP, said: “We will always make sure that the properties we refurbish meet our own highest standards, as everyone deserves to live in a high-quality home and with the support of the LEAP Housing Team, our residents gain the skills and confidence to move towards independent living.”

LEAP supports individuals and families who find themselves at risk of losing their home due to various reasons, such as escaping domestic abuse, family breakdown, or following coming out or having fallen into crippling debt.

Stuart, one of LEAP’s current tenants, said: “If it wasn’t for LEAP’s support, I would not be here.

"I had fallen into a dark hole, seeing no way out.

"I was struggling with debt, had lost my job, had fallen behind on rent payments and into the hands of an individual offering to loan me money, getting me even deeper into trouble.”

With the help of LEAP’s Housing Team, Stuart has been supported to access support from Step Change, is more confident managing his budget and feels more hopeful about the future.

The refurbished properties will not only provide high-quality, safe and warm homes for vulnerable individuals and families in need.