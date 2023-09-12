Two times cancer survivor Maria, 83, braves the shave for MacMillan charity
Maria Lee is holding a coffee morning on Monday, September 18, at the Storehouse in Skegness – when a highlight will be having her hair shaved off.
"MacMillan nurses were with me during my treatment and I wanted to give something back and so decided to Brave the Shave to raise as much money as possible for the charity,” said retired model and singer Maria.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"I’ve been cancer free now for five years and I feel I can now make plans like starting singing again and learning some languages.
"When I received my diagnosis I was determined not to cry and not to let the cancer beat me.
"But there were times when I had to tell myself ‘I’m going to be OK’ but the MacMillan nurses helped me through.”
Since then she has inspired the team at the First Coastal Primary Care Network, who are helping her with the coffee morning.
The coffee morning is being held from 10am to 2pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maria’s hairdresser Katie from Mavericks Hair Salon in Drummond Road is being entrusted with the Shave, which will take place at noon.
There will also be a raffle at the event.
As well as attending, you can also give support at Maria Lee's Brave the Shave Coffee Morning JustGiving page at justgiving.com/cm23047862
- The natioanl official date for Macmillan Coffee Mornings is Friday, September 29. Last year, over £12 million was raised. Are you holding an event? Submit your story to us at YourWorld here.