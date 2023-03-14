There are just a couple of weeks left to get your street party application in to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III with a street party.

Any residents wanting to put a street party together to mark the event must hurry, as applications need to be sent in to Lincolnshire County Council by March 31.

The coronation is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, and usually, there’s a 13 week wait between the application being made and it being approved – but for the Coronation, where a street party is made up of just one or two streets, the county council is cutting that down to just five weeks of notice needed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “Sorting out an application for a Coronation street party is very simple and straightforward.

“You don’t even need a licence for the event, but you do need to make an application for the party with us.

“The good news is that LCC doesn’t charge for a street party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"All we ask is that you get your application for one to us in plenty of time and with the deadline being at the end of this month, it’s worth getting it done as

soon as possible.”

Before you start your application process, you must work out if what you want to do is a party or an event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A party is anything that involves just one or two streets and is a small gathering of residents, whereas an event is anything that’s larger than a couple of streets, has amplified music or a commercial interest.