Typhoon jet at RAF Coningsby given a Union Jack makeover

The Union Jack design was unveiled on Friday, May 28 . Copyright: Sergeant Paul Oldfield, RAF.

The design, which was officially unveiled on Friday, covers large areas of the aircraft’s fuselage and wings and will be a highlight at air shows for the next two summers.

The 2021 display pilot, Flight Lieutenant James Sainty, said: “I am extremely proud to be literally flying the flag in this aircraft.

“I am confident that air show crowds over the next two years will share some of that pride when they see the aircraft.”

Display pilot Flight Lieutenant James Sainty. Copyright: Sergeant Paul Oldfield, RAF. EMN-210531-102828001

Speaking on Friday, Wing Commander Jim Calvert, Officer Commanding 29 Squadron added: “We are extremely privileged to be displaying a Typhoon in stunning livery this year, demonstrating the amazing capabilities of the aircraft at venues across the UK and Europe.

“Special thanks must go to all personnel, RAF, civil servants, and industry colleagues who have made today possible.

“This new paint scheme brings me an enormous amount of pride; I hope that feeling is shared by everyone who is lucky enough to witness it perform this year.”

The aircraft will feature at venues across the UK and overseas in 2021 and 2022. Copyright: Sergeant Paul Oldfield RAF. EMN-210531-102839001