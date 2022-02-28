Typhoon jets from RAF Coningsby join in NATO’s response to Ukraine crisis

An RAF spokesman said these aircraft are ‘part of pre-planned Enhanced Vigilance Activity - a NATO led operation initiated due to the unfolding events in Ukraine’.

The activity is designed to provide air support ready to defend the region from the ‘Russian aggression’ if the need arises.

Air Vice-Marshall Phil Robinson commented: “RAF Typhoons working in partnership with our allies are continuing to demonstrate our commitment to NATO.

A Typhoon jet takes off from RAF Coninsgbsy. Image: UK MOD

“We stand ready to defend Europe and the Atlantic region against further aggression.

“I am incredibly proud of the courage and commitment of our aircrew operating across the region and of all our personnel who are supporting them.”

The RAF’s contribution is in the form of additional Typhoon FGR4 aircraft, operating from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

The Typhoons, armed with state-of-the-art Air-to-Air missiles and a full suite of defensive aids, are patrolling NATO airspace over Poland and Romania, demonstrating what the MOD calls ‘the UK’s unwavering commitment to the NATO Alliance’.