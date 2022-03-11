Ukraine crisis: ShelterBox scheme helping refugees

However, it was not just thoughts that occupied the Rotarians, but practical help too.

One of Market Rasen Rotary’s favourite charities is that of ShelterBox, which they have supported to the tune of around £35,000 over the past few years.

ShelterBox supplies practical aid to wherever help is needed in the world, usually, but not always in the form of tented accommodation, sleeping bags, cooking equipment, water purification, tools, solar powered lighting etc.

One of the Shelter boxes which are ready to go to an area in need

Rotary president David Mason said: “Once the ShelterBox assessors have visited an area of turmoil, as they have recently been doing on the Ukrainian borderlands, they observe and recommend the needs of the affected population, and send aid accordingly, often calling on Rotarians in the receiving country to help disseminate the support.

“Knowing the money we give gets turned quickly into useable aid, and distributed by trusted partners, Market Rasen Rotary has, this last weekend, sent £590 from their charity fund to ShelterBox, to use as they see fit, in this time of crisis which as affected so many people.”

Rotarians are also starting to fund another – or more –ShelterBox or appropriate support, at £590 each, by asking their members if they wish to contribute to the fund.

Rtn Mason added: “We also thought the ever-generous and thoughtful members of the public might like to contribute and if so, donations can be given to any Rotarian, or specifically drop off to Rtn. Nigel Douglas at Laburnham in Gainsborough Road, Middle Rasen.

“This can be cash or a cheque (made out to: Rotary Club of Market Rasen, Trust Fund).

“Alternatively, pay directly into our bank account RCOF MRTRUSTFUND: Sort Code: 30-98-97 A/c No.36301368 , making the reference of SB donation.”