Ukraine refugees enjoy reunion event at Rauceby Hall

Jonny and Emma Hoare hosted the friendly event at their home, Rauceby Hall, where they are already playing host to a mother and teenage son, Maria and Borys, staying, with another family hoping to arrive soon when visas are cleared.

Jonny, who has set up a Facebook network called Host Ukrainian Refugees Lincolnshire, to support households in the area looking to take in refugees and work with Ukrainian groups in the UK to assist with integration and moral support.As the number of refugees arriving in the county through the government’s visa sponsorship scheme increases, he felt it was time to help the families reconnect in a non-stressful social event.Jonny said: “I asked all to bring the food and drink they want, there was a barbecueto cook on and garden games to play.Recent figures show that at least 150 Ukrainians seeking sanctuary have already found temporary homes with 70 sponsor families across Lincolnshire.