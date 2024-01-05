Firefighters try to extinguish a fire after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Two Ukrainian families have now been housed in the town thanks to Government funding secured by Boston Borough Council.

Describing it as “a momentous step towards providing refuge and support”, the authority secured the funding from the government's Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF) scheme back in June, and earmarked it for the purchase of five family-sized homes for Ukrainians.

Coun John Baxter, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Planning at Boston Borough Council, said: "One family was forced to leave their home in Ukraine, first moving to Poland to stay with a friend, and then later on, moving to the UK sponsored by a host family. Tatiana and her son had a lovely home in Kyiv."

Coun John Baxter, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Planning at Boston Borough Council, said: “One family was forced to leave their home in Ukraine, first moving to Poland to stay with a friend, and then later on, moving to the UK sponsored by a host family. Tatiana and her son had a lovely home in Kyiv.”

SInce arriving in the UK Tatiana has taken English lessons and secured a job in the NHS.

Tatiana said: “When I lived in the Ukraine before, it was nice life, I had a good job. My son went to school and everything was fine.”

On being forced to leave her country she added: “It was very hard, there was fire everywhere.”

Coun Baxter added: “Tatiana told us she was very glad she could make this journey, although she wishes that it never had to happen. The journey to the UK took them around two days. When they arrived in Boston, they were met by their sponsors and lived with them for around seven months.”

Tatiana said it was a “very nice” experience, describing the host family as “very kind”.

She later moved out into a private rented house where she and her son lived temporarily before being offered their new home by the council. This was offered to the authority last year through the Government’s funding scheme.

“The little boy is now happy and settled in a local school and has many new friends,” adds Coun Baxter.

Tatiana said she and her son were very happy with the new home, describing it as “safe and quiet”

Coun Baxter said: “We very much hope that these families moving into this accommodation will be able to fully integrate into the local community and the borough as a whole.

“Securing this additional accommodation has reduced pressures on our Housing Needs and Homelessness service and enabled the Council to continue to provide long-term for local households with housing needs.”

The council spokesperson added: "This initiative not only highlights the compassionate response of the Boston community but also underscores the positive impact of collaborative efforts between local authorities and government funding. As these families embark on a new chapter in their lives, we extend our heartfelt wishes for a smooth transition and a bright future ahead.

"The LAHF is designed to reduce extra pressures on housing and homelessness services so they can continue to provide for local households with housing needs – it means there is no negative impacts on existing housing waiting lists.

“The LAHF is designed to reduce extra pressures on housing and homelessness services so they can continue to provide for local households with housing needs – it means there is no negative impacts on existing housing waiting lists.