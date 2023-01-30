A prominent petrol station on the A16 between Louth and the south of the A16 is planning a major expansion.

Ulceby Cross filling station.

The Ulceby Cross Filling Station – a key turn for those travelling to Alford, Skegness and Boston – wants to demolish the existing store and part of a neighbouring workshop before converting the building into a larger shop and eatery for passing motorists.

Elsewhere, a new HGV fuel pump would be built into the existing forecourt, while six EV charging points would be added. Disabled parking spaces would also be provided on the site.

In documents before East Lindsey District Council, the applicant said: “This proposal would allow the business to redevelop the site to handle demand more efficiently as it is the only service station within the vicinity.”

They said the development would not generate any increase in traffic, but would “simply allow the business to modernise and improve the quality of its offer to its customers”.

The converted workshop would see a conservatory food seating area and toilets on the ground floor, while the first floor would be used for office and storage space.