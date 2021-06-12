Ultra marathon postponed due to injury in training

News.

Simon Greenfield was due to start the Ultra Marathon on September 26, 2021, in memory of his mum who sadly lost her battle to cancer in September 2019.

But sadly, Simon says he has been forced to delay the challenge until 2022.

Simon said: “It’s with great sadness I am going to have to put my 62 mile run for Cancer Research on hold until next year to fully recover from my injury as I have torn my ACL in my knee.

“I am hoping I will be fully fit again by spring next year.”

It comes as Simon successfully completed his initial marathon challenge on October 25, 2020.

Simon also launched an online auction of motorcycle memorabilia.

Through both fundraisers, Simon raised around £4,000 for charity.