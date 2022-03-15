Ultramarathon - 62 miles for mum’s 62 years

Simon Greenfield is running an ultramarathon in memory of his mum. EMN-220803-162800001

Simon Greenfield, from Louth, is deep into preparations to take on his ultramarathon on March 28 to raise money for Cancer Research UK, a cause close to his herat after his mum, Susan, passed away from bowel and liver cancer in September 2019 – the same year he also lost his maternal grandmother to cancer as well.

During that awful year, Simon raised money by growing a beard and dyeing it pink, managing to raise £3,000, and then upped the ante by taking on a tough marathon in 2020.

He said: “I started running January 2020 doing couch to 5k as I had never run since school days.

“In 2020 I did a marathon through the Lincolnshire Wolds through places that meant things to mum, and it wasn’t an easy route to do.

“I also did a auction after the run of motorbike memorabilia as my mum loved going to motorbike racing. That year I raised £6,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Describing his mum as a “one in a million”, Simon is planning to run a total of 62 miles in one day, starting at 5am, with six 10-mile laps.

The route will see him start at his home in Louth and head up to Covenham St Mary, before heading back down through Alvingham and Keddington and back to the start.