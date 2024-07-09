Unauthorised encampment' arrives on private land in Skegness
Over 30 caravans, reportedly made up of Irish Travellers, set up camp on a plot of private land on Gibraltar Road on Sunday evening.
The situation has been reported to Lincolnshire Police and East Lindsey District Council, who are working with the landowner to resolve the issue.
As the caravans are on private land, it is being referred to as a “civil matter.”
Councillor Tom Ashton (Conservative), Portfolio Holder for Planning, said: “An unauthorised encampment arrived over the weekend on private land on Gibraltar Road, Skegness.
“The council’s enforcement and anti-social behaviour teams have been working with Lincolnshire Police, who have already carried out a site visit.
“The encampment is on private land and it is the landowner’s responsibility to proceed with any eviction proceedings. The landowner is currently deciding what action to take, and as a council we will work to support them as much as we can.”
