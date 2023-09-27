A Lotto prize worth £1million has yet to be claimed from a ticket bought in East Lindsey.

National Lottery players in the East Lindsey area are being urged to double-check their tickets as the search is now on to find the owner of the winning ticket, who matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on September 13, 2023.

The winning Lotto numbers on that date were 7, 10, 23, 29, 31, 42 and the Bonus Ball was 6. The lucky ticket-holder has until March 11, 2024 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, but who believes they have a genuine claim, can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We are desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings.

"This amazing prize could really make an enormous difference to somebody’s life! We’re urging anyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Lotto tickets again – the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app – and by looking anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“On Lotto, every ticket-holder who matches five main numbers and the Bonus Ball is guaranteed to win an incredible £1m, and there were a total of three from this draw. It’s worth spending a bit of time checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa for this missing ticket.

"We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.