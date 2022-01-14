Under 50s in Lincolnshire urged to get boosted

Under 50s urged to get boosted

Nationally, 1.3 million people remain eligible for a booster vaccination but have not yet had it, with one million of them being under the age of 50.

In Lincolnshire, just over 100,000 people who are eligible for a booster are yet to have it, with 61,437 of these being under 50 years old.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We know, both from our national colleagues and also anecdotally based on local knowledge, that age remains the biggest factor for those yet to be vaccinated, followed by deprivation.

“Having already boosted a significant proportion of those eligible in Lincolnshire, we are naturally still doing everything we can to encourage anyone who is yet to come forward to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

“As we’ve said previously, we think a lot of people see the national media headlines talking about the Omicron variant being milder for some than what has gone before, however, this is only the case for people who have either been vaccinated or who have had covid previously.

“The stark reality is that nationally 61 per cent of those in ICU have had no vaccination and of the remaining patients 90 per cent have not had a booster. Perhaps younger people – and I am thinking of anyone under 50 - think covid won’t get them or affect them badly, but that’s not guaranteed.”

Sadly the increases in people being hospitalised by covid, across the country and in Lincolnshire, is being driven mostly by unvaccinated, or at least not fully vaccinated, younger people.

Rebecca added: “Getting boosted and having your first and/or second doses if you haven’t already, is the best way to give yourself maximum protection from covid, whether you are 25 or 75.

“Being boosted is key, particularly against Omicron, and we know the booster dose is continuing to give high levels of protection against severe disease and hospitalisation.

She continued: “It’s never too late to get vaccinated and our vaccination teams across the county are still here for you, so please come forwards now if you have not yet been boosted or haven’t had your first and/or second doses.

“You can book an appointment online via the National Booking System or by calling 119 for a vaccination site close to you, or you can have your vaccination on a walk-in basis/without an appointment at either of our two Mass Vaccination Centres at PRSA, Boston and at the Lincolnshire Showground.”

In addition, there are a series of pop-up walk-in vaccination sessions being held across the county again next week as follows:

Monday, January 17 at Wragby Town Hall, Louth Road, Wragby LN8 5PH, between 10am and 5pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Monday, January 17 at the Alford Corn Exchange, 9 Market Place, Alford LN13 9EB between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Tuesday, January 18 at the Bridge Church, Portland Street, Lincoln, LN5 7NN between 10am and 4pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Tuesday, January 18 at the Ruby Hunt Centre, Church Street, Donington, PE11 4UA between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Thursday, January 20 at the Moorland Community Centre, Moorland Avenue, Lincoln LN6 7NH between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Thursday, January 20 at the Darby and Joan Hall, South Street, Bourne, PE10 9LY between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Friday, January 21 at the Saxilby Village Hall, 34 High Street, Saxilby, LN1 2HA between noon and 4pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.

Friday, January 21 at the Holbeach United Services Club, 50 Church Street, Holbeach, PE12 7LL between 10am and 7pm, including boosters and first and second doses for anyone eligible (see below) including 12-15 year-olds provided a parent/guardian is present to consent.